210421-N-US256-1032 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 21, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Julian Lynn, from Newnan, Georgia, conducts a safety check on a flight deck catapult aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is at Norfolk Naval Shipyard undergoing its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Bayley McMichael)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 15:40
|Photo ID:
|6619891
|VIRIN:
|210421-N-US256-1032
|Resolution:
|2933x2095
|Size:
|933.78 KB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor Conducts Safety Check [Image 11 of 11], by SN Bayley McMichael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
