    Sailor Conducts Safety Check [Image 9 of 11]

    Sailor Conducts Safety Check

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Seaman Bayley McMichael 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210421-N-US256-1032 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 21, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Julian Lynn, from Newnan, Georgia, conducts a safety check on a flight deck catapult aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is at Norfolk Naval Shipyard undergoing its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Bayley McMichael)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 15:40
    Photo ID: 6619891
    VIRIN: 210421-N-US256-1032
    Resolution: 2933x2095
    Size: 933.78 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Conducts Safety Check [Image 11 of 11], by SN Bayley McMichael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    catapult
    CVN 77
    aircraft carrier
    flight deck
    US Navy
    GHWB

