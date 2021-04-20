210420-N-US256-1020 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 20, 2021) Retail Specialist Seaman Annabelle Caldwell, from Victorville, California, prepares a coffee aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is at Norfolk Naval Shipyard undergoing its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Bayley McMichael)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 15:40
|Photo ID:
|6619890
|VIRIN:
|210420-N-US256-1020
|Resolution:
|2753x1966
|Size:
|841.35 KB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor Prepares Coffee [Image 11 of 11], by SN Bayley McMichael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
