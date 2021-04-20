Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHWB Flight Deck Maintenance [Image 7 of 11]

    GHWB Flight Deck Maintenance

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Roberson 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210420-N-SY758-1055 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 20, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Deakotha Oxendine, from Reidsville, North Carolina, conducts a safety procedure on the flight deck platform aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 15:40
    Photo ID: 6619889
    VIRIN: 210420-N-SY758-1055
    Resolution: 4971x3878
    Size: 844.87 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Flight Deck Maintenance [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Flight Deck
    US Navy
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    GHWB

