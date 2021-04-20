GHWB Flight Deck Maintenance

210420-N-SY758-1055 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 20, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Deakotha Oxendine, from Reidsville, North Carolina, conducts a safety procedure on the flight deck platform aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

