    NSA Souda Bay Volunteers Plant Trees at Local Monastery [Image 3 of 3]

    NSA Souda Bay Volunteers Plant Trees at Local Monastery

    GREECE

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    210424-N- N0292-0014 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 24, 2021) Lt. Dominguez, operations officer, Military Sealift Command, assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, poses for a photo during a community outreach project planting trees at the Agia Triada Monastery, April 24, 2021. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Michael Spoke/Released)

    This work, NSA Souda Bay Volunteers Plant Trees at Local Monastery [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volunteer
    Greece
    Sailors
    U.S. Navy
    Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

