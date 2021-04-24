210424-N- N0292-0014 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 24, 2021) Lt. Dominguez, operations officer, Military Sealift Command, assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, poses for a photo during a community outreach project planting trees at the Agia Triada Monastery, April 24, 2021. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Michael Spoke/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 11:42 Photo ID: 6619573 VIRIN: 210424-N-N0292-0014 Resolution: 958x1280 Size: 260.09 KB Location: GR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay Volunteers Plant Trees at Local Monastery [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.