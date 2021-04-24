NSA Souda Bay Volunteers Plant Trees at Local Monastery

210424-N-N0292-0005 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 24, 2021) Volunteers from Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, pose for a photo during a community outreach project planting trees at the Agia Triada Monastery, April 24, 2021. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Michael Spoke/Released)

