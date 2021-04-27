JTF-CS Supports Guardian Response 21

210427-N-PC620-0132

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. (April 27, 2021) U.S. Army Spc. Marion Regalado, assigned to the 24th Composite Supply Company out of Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, directs a medium tactical vehicle driver to a fuel point before departing a staging area during exercise Guardian Response 21 (GR 21) on Camp Atterbury, Indiana, April 27, 2021. GR 21 is an annual exercise used to train and evaluate the Department of Defense's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) response enterprise (CRE). Upon completion of the culminating training event, the CRE allocated units are postured to rapidly deploy to support no-notice CBRN or defense support to civil authorities response operations anywhere in the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

