    JTF-CS Supports Guardian Response 21 [Image 1 of 8]

    JTF-CS Supports Guardian Response 21

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lehman 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    210427-N-PC620-0033
    CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. (April 27, 2021) Joint Task Force Civil Support Geographic Information Systems Analyst Chris Fox gives 4th Combat Aviation Brigade personnel in-depth training on Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) used for distributed operations during exercise Guardian Response 21 (GR 21) at Himsel Army Airfield on Camp Atterbury, Indiana, April 27, 2021. April 27, 2021. GR 21 is an annual exercise used to train and evaluate the Department of Defense's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) response enterprise (CRE). Upon completion of the culminating training event, the CRE allocated units are postured to rapidly deploy to support no-notice CBRN or defense support to civil authorities response operations anywhere in the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 11:43
    Photo ID: 6619562
    VIRIN: 210427-N-PC620-0033
    Resolution: 6023x4302
    Size: 923.95 KB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    CBRN
    DSCA
    Joint Task Force Civil Support
    JTF-CS
    Guardian Response 21
    GR 21

