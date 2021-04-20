Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    494th Fighter Squadron Panthers arrive in AOR [Image 3 of 3]

    494th Fighter Squadron Panthers arrive in AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jamie Spaulding 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron arrives at an undisclosed location to assume responsibility for combat operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve April 20th 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 10:28
    Photo ID: 6619545
    VIRIN: 210420-F-YD502-669
    Resolution: 4437x6656
    Size: 17.22 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 494th Fighter Squadron Panthers arrive in AOR [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Jamie Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fighter Jet
    F-15E
    Strike Eagle

