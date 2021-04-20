The 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron arrives at an undisclosed location to assume responsibility for combat operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve April 20th 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 10:28
|Photo ID:
|6619543
|VIRIN:
|210420-F-YD502-582
|Resolution:
|6585x4390
|Size:
|16.67 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 494th Fighter Squadron Panthers arrive in AOR [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Jamie Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT