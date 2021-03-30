Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dutch workers share 72 years of work experience [Image 2 of 2]

    Dutch workers share 72 years of work experience

    BRUNSSUM, NETHERLANDS

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Naomi van Loon 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    BRUNSSUM, Netherlands -- From left, Hilmo Korac, painter; Math Kubben, ground maintenance worker; and Jeroen Smeets, carpenter, at U.S. Army Garrison Benelux - Brunssum collectively share 72 years of experience working for the U.S. Army in the Netherlands and the tri-border area. (U.S. Army photo by Naomi van Loon, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 08:41
    Photo ID: 6619510
    VIRIN: 210330-O-PT076-280
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: BRUNSSUM, NL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dutch workers share 72 years of work experience [Image 2 of 2], by Naomi van Loon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dutch workers share 72 years working with the Army
    Dutch workers share 72 years of work experience

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Benelux tradesmen share combined 72 years of Army history

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG Benelux

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT