Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFAO Crow's Nest Club

    CFAO Crow's Nest Club

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Apr. 28, 2021) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Morale, Welfare and Recreation employee Tomoko Nagayama handles dwshed dishes in the Crow’s Nest Club at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Apr. 28, 2021. Crow’s Nest is a combination facilities with cafe, pub, “fast-casual” dining and venue for entertainment, social gatherings and professional meetings. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 07:19
    Photo ID: 6619480
    VIRIN: 210428-N-QY759-0034
    Resolution: 7256x5183
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Crow's Nest Club, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    MWR
    CFAO
    Crow's Nest Club

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT