210427-N-KU391-1058

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 27, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Allen Pinder uploads chaff canisters aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), April 27, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua D. Petrosino)

