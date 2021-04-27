Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210427-N-KU391-1058

    210427-N-KU391-1058

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 27, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Allen Pinder uploads chaff canisters aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), April 27, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua D. Petrosino)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 07:04
    Photo ID: 6619465
    VIRIN: 210427-N-KU391-1058
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    210427-N-KU391-1042
    210427-N-KU391-1058

    IWO JIMA
    ATLANTIC OCEAN
    SAILORS
    U.S. NAVY
    LHD 7
    IWO ARG

