ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 27, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Allen Pinder uploads chaff canisters aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), April 27, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua D. Petrosino)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 07:04
|Photo ID:
|6619465
|VIRIN:
|210427-N-KU391-1058
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
