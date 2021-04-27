NEXUS DAWN Exercise Day 2

Reserve Citizen Airmen carry an ambulatory patient for transport to a plane for aeromedical evacuation during exercise NEXUS DAWN at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 27, 2021. NEXUS DAWN is a readiness exercise designed to test the ability of certain Air Force Reserve units to generate, employ and sustain air operations in a simulated combat environment. Missions included in NEXUS DAWN include aeromedical evacuation, airlift for cargo and personnel, aerial refueling, deployment processing, aerial port operations, and command and control. Reserve Citizen Airmen from Travis, Beale, March, McChord, and McConnell Air Force Bases will participate in the exercise, as well as Air National Guardsmen from Fresno, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Erb)

