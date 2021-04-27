Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NEXUS DAWN Exercise Day 2 [Image 4 of 5]

    NEXUS DAWN Exercise Day 2

    MARCH ARB, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Erb 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the aeromedical staging section triage simulated patients during exercise NEXUS DAWN at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 27, 2021. NEXUS DAWN is a readiness exercise designed to test the ability of certain Air Force Reserve units to generate, employ and sustain air operations in a simulated combat environment. Missions included in NEXUS DAWN include aeromedical evacuation, airlift for cargo and personnel, aerial refueling, deployment processing, aerial port operations, and command and control. Reserve Citizen Airmen from Travis, Beale, March, McChord, and McConnell Air Force Bases will participate in the exercise, as well as Air National Guardsmen from Fresno, Calif. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Erb)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 03:55
    Photo ID: 6619373
    VIRIN: 210427-F-VS356-1150
    Resolution: 2284x1523
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: MARCH ARB, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEXUS DAWN Exercise Day 2 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Nicole Erb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NEXUS DAWN Exercise Day 2
    NEXUS DAWN Exercise Day 2
    NEXUS DAWN Exercise Day 2
    NEXUS DAWN Exercise Day 2
    NEXUS DAWN Exercise Day 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Reserve Resilient
    NEXUS DAWN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT