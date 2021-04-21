Marine Corps Base Hawaii celebrates Month of the Military Child with messages from the children of MCBH’s service members and Mrs. Katie Wilson, 6th grade teacher, Mokapu Elementary School, MCBH, April 22, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCBH Communication, Strategy & Operations)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 01:09
|Photo ID:
|6619191
|VIRIN:
|210422-M-MO234-0059
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|11.04 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCBH Celebrates Month of the Military Child: Katie Wilson [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
