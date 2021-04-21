Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCBH Celebrates Month of the Military Child: Katie Wilson

    MCBH Celebrates Month of the Military Child: Katie Wilson

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii celebrates Month of the Military Child with messages from the children of MCBH’s service members and Mrs. Katie Wilson, 6th grade teacher, Mokapu Elementary School, MCBH, April 22, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCBH Communication, Strategy & Operations)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 01:08
    VIRIN: 210422-M-MO234-0057
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
