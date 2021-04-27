A Coast Guard boatcrew makes its approach on a sinking vessel that left five people in the water in Oregon Inlet, N.C., April 27, 2021. The boatcrew rescued all five individuals and transported them to Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet where they were met by Dare County EMS. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 00:25 Photo ID: 6619142 VIRIN: 210427-G-ZZ999-001 Resolution: 960x1280 Size: 294.87 KB Location: OREGON INLET, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard, emergency beacon save 5 lives in Oregon Inlet [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.