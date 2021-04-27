Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, emergency beacon save 5 lives in Oregon Inlet [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard, emergency beacon save 5 lives in Oregon Inlet

    OREGON INLET, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A Coast Guard boatcrew makes its approach on a sinking vessel that left five people in the water in Oregon Inlet, N.C., April 27, 2021. The boatcrew rescued all five individuals and transported them to Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet where they were met by Dare County EMS. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, emergency beacon save 5 lives in Oregon Inlet [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    USCG
    EPIRB

