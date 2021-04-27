Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    349th Aeromedical Squadron Participates at Nexus Dawn

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Dennis Santarinala 

    349th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    Maj. Ryan Southworth, a Critical Care Air Transport (CCAT) Team leader with the 349th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, receives scenario inject clarifications from exercise inspector, Maj. Jessica Castro, on April 27, 2021 at Travis Air Force Base, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dennis Santarinala)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 00:12
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    TAGS

    #northcom
    #AFRC
    #349AMW
    #TeamTravis
    #ReserveReady
    #446thaw
    #ReserveResilient
    #NexusDawn

