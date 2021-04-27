Maj. Ryan Southworth, a Critical Care Air Transport (CCAT) Team leader with the 349th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, receives scenario inject clarifications from exercise inspector, Maj. Jessica Castro, on April 27, 2021 at Travis Air Force Base, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dennis Santarinala)
This work, 349th Aeromedical Squadron Participates at Nexus Dawn, by Dennis Santarinala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
