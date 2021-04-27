Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    446th Airlift Squadron Arrives for Exercise Nexus Dawn [Image 10 of 10]

    446th Airlift Squadron Arrives for Exercise Nexus Dawn

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Dennis Santarinala 

    349th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Christine Palmer, 349th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, briefs Exercise Nexus Dawn participants prior to an aeromedical evacuation evaluation scenario on April 27, 2021 at Travis Air Force base, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dennis Santarinala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 00:04
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 446th Airlift Squadron Arrives for Exercise Nexus Dawn [Image 10 of 10], by Dennis Santarinala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

