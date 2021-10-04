Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New testing hours small win for Reservists [Image 4 of 4]

    New testing hours small win for Reservists

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Paige Yenke 

    926th Wing/Public Affairs

    The 926th Force Support Squadron, Education and Training office, administers Career Development Course and Professional Military Education testing for wing members during Unit Training Assemby weekends, April 10, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 21:19
    Photo ID: 6618899
    VIRIN: 210410-F-MD575-0110
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 25.31 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New testing hours small win for Reservists [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Paige Yenke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New testing hours small win for Reservists
    New testing hours small win for Reservists
    New testing hours small win for Reservists
    New testing hours small win for Reservists

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    Nellis Air Force Base
    926th Wing
    Reserve Reform

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT