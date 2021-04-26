Fleet Logistics Center San Diego shows support for sexual assault victims

LT. Melissa Rizzo, (right), deputy director for NAVSUP FLC San Diego Industrial Support Department, and LS3 Kijane Sayles, a logistics support specialist with the command, set up a display table with brochures and complimentary ribbons and pins in support of Denim Day, April 26, 2021, at the command's headquarters building. Rizzo and Sayles, both Sexual Assault Prevention and Response victim advocates, encouraged other members of the command to wear denim on Denim Day to show their solidarity with victims of sexual assault. The Denim Day campaign was originally triggered after a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court where a rape conviction was overturned because the justices felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans, she must have helped her rapist remove them, thereby implying consent. The following day, the women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim. The Italian Supreme Court has since overturned their findings, and there is no longer a "denim" defense to the charge of rape. April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

