    Fleet Logistics Center San Diego shows support for sexual assault victims [Image 7 of 7]

    Fleet Logistics Center San Diego shows support for sexual assault victims

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Katesha Washington 

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    LT. Melissa Rizzo, (right), deputy director for NAVSUP FLC San Diego Industrial Support Department, and LS3 Kijane Sayles, a logistics support specialist with the command, set up a display table with brochures and complimentary ribbons and pins in support of Denim Day, April 26, 2021, at the command's headquarters building. Rizzo and Sayles, both Sexual Assault Prevention and Response victim advocates, encouraged other members of the command to wear denim on Denim Day to show their solidarity with victims of sexual assault. The Denim Day campaign was originally triggered after a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court where a rape conviction was overturned because the justices felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans, she must have helped her rapist remove them, thereby implying consent. The following day, the women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim. The Italian Supreme Court has since overturned their findings, and there is no longer a "denim" defense to the charge of rape. April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 19:23
    Photo ID: 6618631
    VIRIN: 210426-N-TF546-007
    Resolution: 2100x1404
    Size: 507.26 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Logistics Center San Diego shows support for sexual assault victims [Image 7 of 7], by Katesha Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    sapr

