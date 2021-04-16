WASHINGTON, DC (April 16, 2021) – Capt. Grahame Dicks (right), Naval Support Activity Washington commanding officer, congratulates Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Brittany Stanley (left) during an end-of-tour award ceremony held in Stanley’s honor. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 15:19
|Photo ID:
|6618128
|VIRIN:
|210416-N-SN884-3006
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|19.5 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MA3 Brittany Stanley end-of-tour award ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
