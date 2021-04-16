Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MA3 Brittany Staley end-of-tour award ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    MA3 Brittany Staley end-of-tour award ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Elizabeth Kearns 

    Naval Support Activity Washington

    WASHINGTON, DC (April 16, 2021) –Naval Support Activity Washington personnel congratulate Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Brittany Stanley (left) during an end-of-tour award ceremony held in Stanley’s honor. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)

