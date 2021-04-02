Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAVSUP FLC Sigonella Site Naples | Inclusion and Diversity

    NAVSUP FLC Sigonella Site Naples | Inclusion and Diversity

    ITALY

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Joseph Yanik 

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella

    Italian host nation partner employees from Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) participated in a life skills training event February 4-5, 2021 at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples. The training, hosted by the installation’s Fleet and Family Service Center, focused on stress management principles and effective strategies to recognize and reduce the symptoms of stress at home and in the workplace.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 15:13
    Photo ID: 6618108
    VIRIN: 210205-N-N1901-0004
    Resolution: 1275x1650
    Size: 679.19 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Sigonella Site Naples | Inclusion and Diversity, by Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSUP FLC Sigonella

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT