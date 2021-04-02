Italian host nation partner employees from Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) participated in a life skills training event February 4-5, 2021 at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples. The training, hosted by the installation’s Fleet and Family Service Center, focused on stress management principles and effective strategies to recognize and reduce the symptoms of stress at home and in the workplace.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 04.27.2021 15:13 Photo ID: 6618108 VIRIN: 210205-N-N1901-0004 Resolution: 1275x1650 Size: 679.19 KB Location: IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP FLC Sigonella Site Naples | Inclusion and Diversity, by Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.