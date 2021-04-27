Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Security of Northern Europe Virtual Panel [Image 4 of 5]

    Security of Northern Europe Virtual Panel

    PENTAGON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesse Untalan 

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, Spencer Boyer participates in a virtual panel on the security of Northern Europe at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 27, 2021. (DoD Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Jesse Untalan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 15:09
    Photo ID: 6618102
    VIRIN: 210427-D-XR056-004
    Resolution: 4832x3221
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: PENTAGON, DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security of Northern Europe Virtual Panel [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Jesse Untalan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Security of Northern Europe Virtual Panel
    Security of Northern Europe Virtual Panel
    Security of Northern Europe Virtual Panel
    Security of Northern Europe Virtual Panel
    Security of Northern Europe Virtual Panel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Virtual
    Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense
    Northern Europe
    Spencer Boyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT