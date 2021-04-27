Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, Spencer Boyer participates in a virtual panel on the security of Northern Europe at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 27, 2021. (DoD Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Jesse Untalan)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 15:08
|Photo ID:
|6618100
|VIRIN:
|210427-D-XR056-002
|Resolution:
|4903x3269
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|PENTAGON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Security of Northern Europe Virtual Panel [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Jesse Untalan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
