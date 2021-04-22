NEX Guam Celebrates Earth Day

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GUAM

    04.22.2021

    NEX Guam celebrated Earth Day by offering its patrons a chance to plant a seed, take it home and watch it grow! Garden associate, Steve Martinez, offered guidance and helpful hints and, as always, the best gardening tips for planting in Guam. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

    Naval Base Guam
    Navy Exchange Service Command

