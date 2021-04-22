NEX Guam celebrated Earth Day by offering its patrons a chance to plant a seed, take it home and watch it grow! Garden associate, Steve Martinez, offered guidance and helpful hints and, as always, the best gardening tips for planting in Guam. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

Date Taken: 04.22.2021
Location: GU
This work, NEX Guam Celebrates Earth Day [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.