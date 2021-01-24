Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-121 IN supports Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2021

    Photo by Capt. Bryant Wine 

    Georgia National Guard

    The colors of 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard flutters in the Washington, D.C. wind in front of the U.S. Capitol. (U.S. Army National Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 13:39
    Photo ID: 6617945
    VIRIN: 210124-Z-ZZ000-0001
    Resolution: 1440x1080
    Size: 226.74 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    This work, 2-121 IN supports Presidential Inauguration, by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia Army National Guard to participate in African Lion 21

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia Army National Guard
    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    National Guard

