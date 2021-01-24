The colors of 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard flutters in the Washington, D.C. wind in front of the U.S. Capitol. (U.S. Army National Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 13:39
|Photo ID:
|6617945
|VIRIN:
|210124-Z-ZZ000-0001
|Resolution:
|1440x1080
|Size:
|226.74 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-121 IN supports Presidential Inauguration, by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
