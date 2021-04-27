Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEXCOM Hosts Virtual Birthday Concerts In Celebration of its 75th Birthday

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    In celebration of its 75th Birthday, the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is hosting a series of virtual concerts. Starting Weds., April 28, the #NEX75 Virtual Music Series will kick-off on NEXCOM’s Facebook page, @NavyExchange. The virtual concert series will showcase 16 musicians and bands over three days. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

