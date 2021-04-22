Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAFE A6 Cyber Exercise: Tacet Venari [Image 5 of 7]

    USAFE A6 Cyber Exercise: Tacet Venari

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    04.22.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Hannah Durbin 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Staff Sgt. Austin Warden, 86th Communication Squadron, listens to a brief during the USAFE-led cyber exercise, Tacet Venari, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 22, 2021. Tacet Venari is Latin for Silent Hunt, which describes the goal of the exercise: to hunt for adversaries within USAFE-AFAFRICA weapons systems. The exercise is one of several DoD-wide efforts to provide mission assurance and enhance command and control by providing warfighters the skills needed to deliver defensive cyber operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Hannah Durbin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 04:41
    Photo ID: 6617631
    VIRIN: 210422-F-KC335-0039
    Resolution: 3968x2936
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE A6 Cyber Exercise: Tacet Venari [Image 7 of 7], by 1st Lt. Hannah Durbin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFE A6 Cyber Exercise: Tacet Venari
    USAFE A6 Cyber Exercise: Tacet Venari
    USAFE A6 Cyber Exercise: Tacet Venari
    USAFE A6 Cyber Exercise: Tacet Venari
    USAFE A6 Cyber Exercise: Tacet Venari
    USAFE A6 Cyber Exercise: Tacet Venari
    USAFE A6 Cyber Exercise: Tacet Venari

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    Cyber
    Agile Combat Employment
    Silent Hunt
    Tacet Vaneri

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT