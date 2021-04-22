USAFE A6 Cyber Exercise: Tacet Venari

Staff Sgt. Amber Warner and Senior Airman Frederic Borries, 52nd Communication Squadron, participate in the USAFE-led cyber exercise, Tacet Venari, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 22, 2021. Tacet Venari is Latin for Silent Hunt, which describes the goal of the exercise: to hunt for adversaries within USAFE-AFAFRICA weapons systems. The exercise is one of several DoD-wide efforts to provide mission assurance and enhance command and control by providing warfighters the skills needed to deliver defensive cyber operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Hannah Durbin)

