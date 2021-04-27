Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena Navy Post Office

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Apr. 27, 2021) Logistics Specialist Seaman Apprentice Huu Nguyen, from Vero Beach, Fl., assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Site Okinawa, files the post office’s daily mail on hand report at the Navy Post Office on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Apr. 27, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena Navy Post Office, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    mail
    post office
    NAVSUP
    CFAO

