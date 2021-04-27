KADENA, Japan (Apr. 27, 2021) Logistics Specialist Seaman Apprentice Huu Nguyen, from Vero Beach, Fl., assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Site Okinawa, files the post office’s daily mail on hand report at the Navy Post Office on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Apr. 27, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 02:57
|Photo ID:
|6617544
|VIRIN:
|210427-N-QY759-003
|Resolution:
|7706x5504
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|VERO BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena Navy Post Office, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
