    718th HH-60 Weapons [Image 6 of 7]

    718th HH-60 Weapons

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60 weapons team member from the 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, perform maintenance on GAU-18s on Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 31, 2021. The 718th AMXS weapons shop regularly maintains over 40 weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 01:57
    Photo ID: 6617490
    VIRIN: 210331-F-IV266-2004
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 46.59 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 718th HH-60 Weapons [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF

    Kadena Air Base

    Weapons

    USINDO-PACOM

    GAU-18

    TAGS

