718th HH-60 Weapons

A U.S. Air Force HH-60 weapons team member from the 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, perform maintenance on GAU-18s on Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 31, 2021. The 718th AMXS weapons shop regularly maintains over 40 weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
