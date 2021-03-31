Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th OSS Weather [Image 3 of 3]

    18th OSS Weather

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force weather forecaster from the 18th Operations Support Squadron, monitors weather patterns at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 31, 2021. Weather forecasters use the latest technology to predict weather patterns, prepare forecasts and communicate weather information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
