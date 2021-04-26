SAN ANTONIO – (April 22, 2021) Talent scouts Sonar Technician 1st Class Niccole Ewen (left), of Tyler, Texas and Interior Communications Technician 2nd Class Naomi Ramos, of San Antonio, assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Corpus Christi, Talent Acquisition Onboarding Center (TAOC) Alamo City, speak with a student attending Flour Bluff High School about career possibilities at America’s Navy’s Virtual Reality Experience, the “Nimitz.” The Nimitz is in the city to be a part of the 2021 Wings Over South Texas Air Show to be held May 1 – 2. Ewen, a 2007 graduate of Tyler Legacy High School, joined America’s Navy in 2015 becoming a recruiter in 2020. Ramos, a 2011 graduate of Cooper Academy, joined America’s Navy in 2014 becoming a recruiter in 2020. Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two TAOCs which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs, and 64 TAOCs that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2021 Date Posted: 04.26.2021 23:38 Photo ID: 6617433 VIRIN: 210426-N-ND850-0007 Resolution: 2400x1602 Size: 1.5 MB Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US Hometown: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Hometown: TYLER, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy’s Virtual Reality Experience visits Flour Bluff High School during Bucs Days [Image 8 of 8], by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.