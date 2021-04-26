Navy’s Virtual Reality Experience visits Flour Bluff High School during Bucs Days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – (April 26, 2021) Interior Communications Technician 2nd Class Naomi Ramos, of San Antonio, a talent scout assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Corpus Christi, Talent Acquisition Onboarding Center (TAOC) Alamo City, monitors Cadet Petty Officer 2nd Class Phillip Beck, of Galveston, Texas, as he performs pull-ups at the Navy’s Virtual Reality Experience, the “Nimitz.” Talent scouts from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio and officers from Navy Recruiting Command’s (NRC) Office of Outreach and Diversity were on-hand at the school to engage eligible attendees on a possible career in America’s Navy and to spread Navy Awareness. The Nimitz is in the city to be a part of the 2021 Wings Over South Texas Air Show to be held May 1 – 2. NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOC) which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. NRC consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs, and 64 TAOCs that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

