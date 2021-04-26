Date Taken: 04.26.2021 Date Posted: 04.26.2021 23:06 Photo ID: 6617406 VIRIN: 210426-A-JP684-010 Resolution: 5311x3541 Size: 8.61 MB Location: KR

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 2CAB Soldiers Talk About the SHARP Program [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Tiffany Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.