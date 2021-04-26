Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CAB Soldiers Talk About the SHARP Program [Image 3 of 3]

    2CAB Soldiers Talk About the SHARP Program

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Tiffany Mitchell 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea -- Sgt. Devorion Crawford, a native of St. Louis, Missouri, is a multichannel transmission systems operator-maintainer assigned to 1-6 Air Cavalry Squadron, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tiffany Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021
    VIRIN: 210426-A-JP684-010
    This work, 2CAB Soldiers Talk About the SHARP Program [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Tiffany Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC

    USFK

    2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division; Warrior Division; Army; Eighth U.S. Army

    USARPAC
    PACOM
    Army
    USFK
    Warrior Division
    Eighth U.S. Army
    2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division

