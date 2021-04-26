CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea -- Sgt. Dong Oh, a native of Seoul, Republic of Korea, is a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Specialist assigned to 4-2 Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tiffany Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 23:06
|Photo ID:
|6617403
|VIRIN:
|210426-A-JP684-001
|Resolution:
|4184x2989
|Size:
|7.48 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2CAB Soldiers Talk About the SHARP Program [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Tiffany Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2CAB Soldiers Talk About the SHARP Program
LEAVE A COMMENT