Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    82nd Aerial Port Squadron Cargo Support [Image 2 of 2]

    82nd Aerial Port Squadron Cargo Support

    UNITED STATES

    01.01.2012

    Photo by Dennis Santarinala 

    349th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Denean Del Mundo, 82nd Aerial Port Squadron operates a K-loader on April 24, 2021 at Travis Air Force Base, California. Del Mundo was helping load a C-5M Super Galaxy prior to a mission supporting Exercise Nexus Dawn, which evaluate the readiness of multiple Fourth Air Force units along the West Coast.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2012
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 19:58
    Photo ID: 6617305
    VIRIN: 120102-F-ZW472-091
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Aerial Port Squadron Cargo Support [Image 2 of 2], by Dennis Santarinala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    82nd Aerial Port Squadron Cargo Support
    82nd Aerial Port Squadron Cargo Support

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Force Reserve Command

    TAGS

    northcom
    afrc
    ReserveReady
    nexusdawn

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT