Senior Airman Denean Del Mundo, 82nd Aerial Port Squadron operates a K-loader on April 24, 2021 at Travis Air Force Base, California. Del Mundo was helping load a C-5M Super Galaxy prior to a mission supporting Exercise Nexus Dawn, which evaluate the readiness of multiple Fourth Air Force units along the West Coast.
This work, 82nd Aerial Port Squadron Cargo Support [Image 2 of 2], by Dennis Santarinala, identified by DVIDS
