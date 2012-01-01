Senior Airman Thomas Shields, 82nd Aerial Port Squadron, secures a Humvee inside a C-5M Super Galaxy participating in Exercise Nexus Dawn April 24, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2012
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 19:52
|Photo ID:
|6617262
|VIRIN:
|120102-F-ZW472-591
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd Aerial Port Squadron Cargo Support [Image 2 of 2], by Dennis Santarinala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
