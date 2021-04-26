Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFAY bicycle give away [Image 1 of 6]

    CFAY bicycle give away

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    210426-N-JT445-1006
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 26, 2021) — Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Natalie Bishop, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Security Department, puts a register sticker on a bicycle for Sonar Technician 3rd Class Noel Kenson, assigned to USS Benfold (DDG 65), during a bicycle giveaway event. Approximately 350 impounded and abandoned bikes were at the event, and register service was provided at the site. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 19:39
    Photo ID: 6617246
    VIRIN: 210426-N-JT445-1006
    Resolution: 850x1272
    Size: 976.55 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY bicycle give away [Image 6 of 6], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAY bicycle give away
    Embassy staff visit CFAY
    Embassy staff visit CFAY
    Embassy staff visit CFAY
    Embassy staff visit CFAY
    Embassy staff visit CFAY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT