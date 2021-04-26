CFAY bicycle give away

210426-N-JT445-1006

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 26, 2021) — Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Natalie Bishop, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Security Department, puts a register sticker on a bicycle for Sonar Technician 3rd Class Noel Kenson, assigned to USS Benfold (DDG 65), during a bicycle giveaway event. Approximately 350 impounded and abandoned bikes were at the event, and register service was provided at the site. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

