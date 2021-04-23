U.S. House Representative Visits USFFC

210423-N-JU894-0041 NORFOLK (April 23, 2021) Adm. Christopher W. Grady, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), right, escorts U.S. Rep. John Carter of Texas, left, to the USFFC Joint Deployment and Maritime Operations Centers on Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads during his visit to Norfolk, Va., April 23, 2021. Carter, a member of the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, also toured USS Albany (SSN 753), USS Arlington (LPD 24), and USS Cole (DDG 67). USFFC mans, trains, equips, certifies, and provides combat-ready Naval forces to combatant commands that are capable of conducting prompt, sustained naval, joint and combined operations in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brooke Macchietto/Released)

