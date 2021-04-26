Arizona National Guard service members helped prepare, transport, and distribute COVID-19 vaccinations at an indoor COVID-19 vaccination site in Glendale, Ariz., April 26, 2021. More than 900 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2021 Date Posted: 04.26.2021 16:45 Photo ID: 6616924 VIRIN: 210426-Z-RC891-0030 Resolution: 5744x3822 Size: 11.38 MB Location: GLENDALE, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AZNG supports indoor COVID-19 vaccine event in Glendale [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.