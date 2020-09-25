Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Group superintendent enhances maintenance mission

    Group superintendent enhances maintenance mission

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Photo by Lt. Col. Marnee Losurdo 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Lassabe, 403rd Maintenance Group superintendent at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., pauses for a photo on the flight line Sept. 25, 2020. Lassabe's role in the 550-person organization is to provide the commander with information regarding operational effectiveness and the training and equipping of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 15:13
    Photo ID: 6616713
    VIRIN: 200925-F-IL418-1039
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Group superintendent enhances maintenance mission, by Lt. Col. Marnee Losurdo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Group superintendent enhances maintenance mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    403rd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT