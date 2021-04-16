Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    561st Regional Support Group conducts gunnery exercise at Fort McCoy [Image 5 of 5]

    561st Regional Support Group conducts gunnery exercise at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Freese 

    88th Readiness Division

    The 561st Regional Support Group, a U.S. Army Reserve unit from Elkhorn, Neb., conducted a vehicle mounted gunnery exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis. on April 16, 2021. This training reinforces vehicle mounted weapon skills to aid in the protection of convoys and other vehicle movements, allowing for less reliance upon security elements or quick reaction forces. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class John Freese, 88th RD Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 14:57
    Photo ID: 6616634
    VIRIN: 210416-A-HV276-017
    Resolution: 1280x1920
    Size: 645.03 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 561st Regional Support Group conducts gunnery exercise at Fort McCoy [Image 5 of 5], by SFC John Freese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    88th Readiness Division
    561st RSG

