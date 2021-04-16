The 561st Regional Support Group, a U.S. Army Reserve unit from Elkhorn, Neb., conducted a vehicle mounted gunnery exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis. on April 16, 2021. This training reinforces vehicle mounted weapon skills to aid in the protection of convoys and other vehicle movements, allowing for less reliance upon security elements or quick reaction forces. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class John Freese, 88th RD Public Affairs Office)

Date Taken: 04.16.2021
Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
This work, 561st Regional Support Group conducts gunnery exercise at Fort McCoy [Image 5 of 5], by SFC John Freese