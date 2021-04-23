Command Sgt. Maj. James Lamberson (left) presents Staff Sgt. Trevor MacDonald the 80th Training Command's Best Warrior 2021 trophy on April 23, 2021 for his winning effort during the command’s competition in Camp Bullis, Texas. MacDonald will now prepare for and compete in the U.S. Army Reserve competition against other winners from numerous geographic and functional commands in May 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 11:43
|Photo ID:
|6616282
|VIRIN:
|210423-A-PZ247-730
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BULLIS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 80th TC (TASS) names its 2021 "best warrior", by MSG Benari Poulten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
