    80th TC (TASS) names its 2021 "best warrior"

    CAMP BULLIS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Benari Poulten 

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    Command Sgt. Maj. James Lamberson (left) presents Staff Sgt. Trevor MacDonald the 80th Training Command's Best Warrior 2021 trophy on April 23, 2021 for his winning effort during the command’s competition in Camp Bullis, Texas. MacDonald will now prepare for and compete in the U.S. Army Reserve competition against other winners from numerous geographic and functional commands in May 2021.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 80th TC (TASS) names its 2021 "best warrior", by MSG Benari Poulten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    army reserve
    80th training command
    94th training division

