U.S. Army Soldiers take part in support by fire live-fire training with the M240B machine gun during the Infantry Advanced Leader Course being run by the New Jersey National Guard's 1-254th Regional Training Institute on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., April 23, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 11:32
|Photo ID:
|6616245
|VIRIN:
|210423-Z-NI803-1589
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Infantry Advanced Leader Course Support By Fire Training [Image 24 of 24], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT