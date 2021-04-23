Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Infantry Advanced Leader Course Support By Fire Training [Image 24 of 24]

    Infantry Advanced Leader Course Support By Fire Training

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Soldiers take part in support by fire live-fire training with the M240B machine gun during the Infantry Advanced Leader Course being run by the New Jersey National Guard's 1-254th Regional Training Institute on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., April 23, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 11:32
    Photo ID: 6616245
    VIRIN: 210423-Z-NI803-1589
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Infantry Advanced Leader Course Support By Fire Training [Image 24 of 24], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS

    U.S. Army
    Army
    National Guard
    Infantry Advanced Leader Course
    254th Regional Training Institute

