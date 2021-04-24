Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ship Named after Navy Nurse Plankowner Lenah Higbee is Christened

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Photo by BUMED PAO 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    RDML Cynthia Kuehner, Director of the Nurse Corps, at the USS Lenah S. Higbee christening ceremony, 24 April 2021. Photo courtesy of Mr. Michael Duhe.

    Navy Medicine
    Nurse Corps
    navymedicine
    USS Lenah S. Higbee

